PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are returning to Latrobe.

On Monday, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority said non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Latrobe are returning later this year.

Flights on Spirit Airlines return on May 5 to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, the release said.