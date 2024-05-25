Tornado warning in effect for parts of Beaver, Washington, Allegheny counties | First Alert Weather

By: KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

Average High: 74°, Average Low: 53°

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m., Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued until May 25 5:30PM for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington. If you are in the warning area, get to the lowest level of your home and tune into KDKA-TV, the CBS News Pittsburgh App or https://t.co/Q3p4JT8zyl for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/q1q8nxh47y — KDKA (@KDKA) May 25, 2024

FIRST ALERT: Today (Saturday) remains a First Alert Weather Day into the evening until the storms dissipate. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

AWARE: Flash Flood Warning for parts of Western Pennsylvania.

With all the rain that's fallen so far today and since it has fallen so quickly, it has led to a Flash Flood Warning being posted for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties until 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Creeks and streams may rise rapidly and staying away from the bodies of water in a Flash Flood Warning is recommended.

If you see a flooded road, do not drive through it, since it is difficult to tell how deep the water actually is.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Conditions around Western Pennsylvania will still be bubbly enough for some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop this evening. The threat of severe storms does diminish significantly as we go into the evening hours. However, with the cloud cover still in place for tonight, we are expecting temperatures to only cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

As we go into the overnight, there will be fog that sets up across Pittsburgh, and make sure you give yourself some extra commute time if you're headed out early on Sunday morning. Dense fog will lead to near zero visibility in low lying areas, at times.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

We are tracking a quieter Sunday around Pittsburgh, with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms, but most of the day is usable. Once we get into Sunday evening, all bets are off, with rain starting to sneak into Western Pennsylvania. However, as we go into Memorial Day, it is a First Alert Weather Day for rain showers and possible thunderstorms, too.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Once we get past Wednesday, things will really start to settle down, with less active weather on the way.