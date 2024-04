SHARPSBURG, PA. (KDKA) - Massive flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a building in Sharpsburg on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Fifth and Main Street just after 7 p.m.

#BREAKING: Large structure fire on 5th Street in Sharpsburg. Duplex fully engulfed. Being told it’s vacant. Unknown injuries. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kgnfW1IiOY — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 28, 2024

#BREAKING: More video from Sharpsburg Fire on 5th St. Being told the major concern now building collapse and live power lines. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/I9zMt6x7z7 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 29, 2024

Heavy black smoke billowing from the roof could be seen as a result of the blaze.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that the building was vacant.