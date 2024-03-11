Five WPIAL wrestlers win gold at PIAA state championships in Hershey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five high school wrestlers from Western Pennsylvania brought home gold medals from Hershey and can now call themselves state champions.
A phenomenal freshman from Norwin
Norwin's Landon Sidun lived up to the hype of his national ranking as the best 114-lb. wrestler in the country, defeating Ridley's Curtis Nelson by a 6-3 decision in the 3A class.
Sidun finished his freshman year with a 42-2 record.
Maddox gets over the hump
Maddox Shaw became Thomas Jefferson's second state wrestling champion, following in the steps of Brian Finnerty two years ago.
Last year, Shaw came up just short, losing in the title bout of the state finals, but this year, he was able to squeak out a 3-1 decision over Central Mountain's Dalton Perry with a sudden victory win in the 3A 139-lb. class.
The #4 nationally-ranked 139 lb. TJ junior racked up a 43-3 record this season.
Spencer gets the job done
In the 172 lb. 3A weight class, Pine-Richland's Vaughn Spencer went home a winner, defeating Trinity's Bode Morgan by an 8-4 decision.
Spencer trailed in the match before battling back for the win.
Four titles in four years
Frazier's Rune Lawrence was the talk of the town on the weekend as he joined the history books as a four-time state champion.
The third best 215. lb wrestler in the country ended his season with a 33-1 record and a 145-8 career record as won a 6-3 decision over Muncy's Austin Johnson.
An undefeated season
It was a perfect season for Central Valley's Brenan Morgan, who put a bow on his senior year with a 43-0 record.
Morgan finished his year off by winning by a 6-4 decision over Berks Catholic's Brody Kline, becoming Central Valley's first state wrestling champion.