Five WPIAL wrestlers win gold at PIAA state championships in Hershey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five high school wrestlers from Western Pennsylvania brought home gold medals from Hershey and can now call themselves state champions.

A phenomenal freshman from Norwin

Norwin's Landon Sidun lived up to the hype of his national ranking as the best 114-lb. wrestler in the country, defeating Ridley's Curtis Nelson by a 6-3 decision in the 3A class.

Landon Sidun - State Champ!

Nate Campbell - 5th!

Jo Dollman - 5th!#StrengthAndHonor pic.twitter.com/zk2Txj0adT — NorwinWrestling (@NorwinWrestling) March 10, 2024

Sidun finished his freshman year with a 42-2 record.

Maddox gets over the hump

Maddox Shaw became Thomas Jefferson's second state wrestling champion, following in the steps of Brian Finnerty two years ago.

Last year, Shaw came up just short, losing in the title bout of the state finals, but this year, he was able to squeak out a 3-1 decision over Central Mountain's Dalton Perry with a sudden victory win in the 3A 139-lb. class.

Sweet revenge.



Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw takes down former PIAA champ and Penn State recruit Dalton Perry of Central Mountain in overtime, securing a 3-1 win and his first state title at 139 lbs. while avenging a loss to Perry in the 2022 semifinals.



Congrats, Maddox 👏🥇 pic.twitter.com/h60owO1tjQ — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) March 9, 2024

The #4 nationally-ranked 139 lb. TJ junior racked up a 43-3 record this season.

Spencer gets the job done

In the 172 lb. 3A weight class, Pine-Richland's Vaughn Spencer went home a winner, defeating Trinity's Bode Morgan by an 8-4 decision.

Here’s Pine-Richland junior Vaughn Spencer, who gave up an early takedown in his all-WPIAL state final against Trinity’s Bodie Morgan before rallying back for a 6-3 win at 172 lbs.



After injuries derailed his first two high school seasons, Spencer is now on top of the mountain: pic.twitter.com/80ZE2xVRNo — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) March 10, 2024

Spencer trailed in the match before battling back for the win.

Four titles in four years

Frazier's Rune Lawrence was the talk of the town on the weekend as he joined the history books as a four-time state champion.

FOUR!!!!



Frazier’s Rune Lawrence becomes just the 14th four-time state champion in PIAA history pic.twitter.com/ga24HmMPr4 — PA Power Wrestling (@PAPowerWrestle) March 9, 2024

The third best 215. lb wrestler in the country ended his season with a 33-1 record and a 145-8 career record as won a 6-3 decision over Muncy's Austin Johnson.

An undefeated season

It was a perfect season for Central Valley's Brenan Morgan, who put a bow on his senior year with a 43-0 record.

Congratulations to our 1st ever STATE Wrestling Champion, Senior Brenan Morgan (285)! A great way to finish his high school career! Congrats Brenan! 🥇@wpial7 @UVAWrestling @BrenanMorgan pic.twitter.com/oNF0UK2b5H — CVWarriorsAthletics (@warriors_cv) March 10, 2024

Morgan finished his year off by winning by a 6-4 decision over Berks Catholic's Brody Kline, becoming Central Valley's first state wrestling champion.