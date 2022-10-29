Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses inside Ellwood City bar

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Five people rushed to the hospital from Ellwood City bar
Five people rushed to the hospital from Ellwood City bar 00:32

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. 

It happened just after midnight at the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue.

According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" inside the bar.

First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation.

One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on October 29, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.