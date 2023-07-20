Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people from western Pa. indicted in Snapchat hacking scandal

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

5 people indicted in Snapchat hacking case
5 people indicted in Snapchat hacking case 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal grand jury has indicted five people from southwestern Pennsylvania in a Snapchat hacking case. 

The indictment accuses them of conspiring to hack into Snapchat accounts, steal explicit photos and videos, then distribute them on the internet. 

A U.S. Attorney said there were hundreds of victims, including minors. 

Prosecutors said they believe there are more victims who haven't been identified. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 4:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.