Five people from western Pa. indicted in Snapchat hacking scandal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A federal grand jury has indicted five people from southwestern Pennsylvania in a Snapchat hacking case.
The indictment accuses them of conspiring to hack into Snapchat accounts, steal explicit photos and videos, then distribute them on the internet.
A U.S. Attorney said there were hundreds of victims, including minors.
Prosecutors said they believe there are more victims who haven't been identified.
