5 charged with defrauding non-profit medical organization of $2 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people from Pennsylvania and Ohio were charged for defrauding a non-profit medical organization of millions of dollars.

According to the Department of Justice, they defrauded Primary Health Network of more than $2 million through a series of schemes between 2011 and 2019.

Prosecutors said a 17-count indictment charges them with conspiracy to commit mail/wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and mail fraud, though not all five are charged with participating in every scheme to defraud the organization.

The indictment names 55-year-old Drew Pierce and 70-year-old John Laeng of West Middlesex, 60-year-old John O'Brien and 58-year-old Christopher O'Brien of Masury and 56-year-old Mark Marriott of Sharpsville.

"The FBI takes our responsibility to investigate and pursue those who commit fraud for personal gain very seriously," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall in a press release. "Today's indictment describes elaborate and egregious schemes to steal money from a non-profit organization. These arrests send the message that the FBI is committed to working with our partners to hold those accountable who think they can get rich through fraudulent means."