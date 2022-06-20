Five-alarm fire rings out in Donora

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple crews were on the scene to battle a five-alarm, commercial structure fire in Donora earlier this afternoon. The blaze occurred at 66 1st Street.

The call first came in at 4:40 PM, and crews were able to extinguish the fire by 7:30. Neighbors told KDKA's Shelly Bortz the fire happened at a business called Barchemy, which specializes in chocolate confectionery and ice cream. One of the machines allegedly caught fire.

There were no reports of entrapment, and no transports were reported by officials at the scene.