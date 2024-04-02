Organization that provides housing to families with loved ones in VA health care system plans Pittsburgh-area expansion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Active military and veterans undergoing care at VA hospitals sometimes have to travel far distances to get the care they need.

Family members often make that trip too, which can not only be a financial burden but a huge source of stress as well. But a program is helping military and veteran families with loved ones in the hospital, and they're getting ready to expand their services with a brand new facility right here in our area.

The Fisher House is a national organization that provides free housing for family members when they live more than 50 miles away from the VA health care system their loved one is staying in.

In the Pittsburgh area, one housing center is located next to the VA hospital in Oakland. It hosts 10 families at a time. Mary Ellen Austin works with a volunteer group that assists families at the Fisher House and says the goal is to not only give them a place to stay, but a place where they can relieve a little stress as well.

"I had a lady walk in, and she started crying. She said, 'I've never stayed somewhere so nice.' So ... it is a professionally decorated special home with an amazing kitchen that any one of us would want, and they have their own private bedrooms and bath," Austin said.

Austin says the average length of stay for a family at the Fisher House is six days, saving families a whopping $1,900 on average.

The Fisher House is looking to break ground next year on a new facility in O'Hara Township and open in 2026, which will open up opportunities for even more families.

"Because it will service overflow, we'll transport people back and forth, but it will also serve a whole new community out at the O'Hara Township campus. They have hospice nursing home rehab. So think about somebody who has their dad in the nursing home at the VA and they live far away. They can come and stay at the Fisher house."

Austin says it costs $9 million to build one Fisher House, and they need to raise $3 million of the funding at home. They still have $1 million left to go. Austin says they're hopeful to get some corporate sponsorships to help bridge the gap.

KDKA-TV producer Ashley Funyak contributed to this report.