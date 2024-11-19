With snow ready to hit the Pittsburgh area, residents are sharing mixed emotions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The chance for snow this week can bring out varying emotions in people. There's the crowd that wants nothing to do with old man winter, while others feel you need a little for the holiday season.

For the last few weeks, much of what has been falling is the fall foliage. Well, with some white stuff possibly coming down later this week, there are mixed emotions. Some love it. Others can't wait for it to be gone.

Whether it's a black and gold winter wonderland you are looking for, others are looking to be a true heat miser, with a day never below 60 degrees.

"My first thought is Steeler football. When that snow comes, you know Steeler football really gets turned up," Shawn Dalmaso of Pittsburgh said.

"I don't like the snow. I want it to be sunshine all year round," Aaron Bradley of Charleston, W.Va. said.

With the holiday season around the corner, some are dreaming of a white Christmas.

"I'm okay with the cold weather up until Christmas. After Christmas, spring can come," Kelli Floder of North Huntingdon said while walking in Point State Park.

Even then, there's a want of moderation. People want enough snow to make it look pretty, but there's no need to be a snowbelt city.

"I prefer one inch of snow. Anything beyond that I think is excessive," Pittsburgh's Ajani Canaya said.

According to AHN psychiatrist Alicia Kaplan, seasonal depression and the winter blues increase this time of year. Snow can either make the depression worse or improve their situation. It all comes down to stress, which can worsen some situations.

"If the snow is going to start causing more stress," Dr. Alicia Kaplan said while giving examples of snow stresses, "that's going to put more of a stress load on someone."

Love it or hate it, just about everyone said they have their breaking point when it comes to snow.

"December, January it's cool. After that, February, [it] just gets too cold," Dalmaso said.

Whether you are a snow lover or a snowbird, winter is knocking.