Preparations underway for First Night Pittsburgh, which is expected to draw major crowds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Preparations are underway for Pittsburgh's First Night celebration.

The Future of Pittsburgh Ball rose 74 feet into the sky atop Penn Avenue Place on Thursday morning. It's not 2024 yet, as it was just a test run before Highmark First Night Pittsburgh on Sunday.

With a ball that weighs 1,000 pounds, it's important to practice.

"I'm glad everything worked perfectly today. Fingers crossed, we hope that there's great weather, great spirits," said Neil Parham, director of corporate giving at Highmark Health.

The annual New Year's Eve party is turning 30 this year, so it makes perfect sense it's taking over a 14-block section of the Cultural District. In between two fireworks displays at 6 p.m. and midnight, there will be plenty to see.

"There are acrobats, there's music, there's dance, there's magic, there's jazz, there's public art that lights on fire, there's hands-on activities, there's food trucks, there's really something for everyone," said Sarah Aziz, director of programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "Everyone should come on down."

"We typically estimate tens of thousands, around 20,000 throughout the night," Aziz added.

And all will be treated to Pittsburgh native Lyndsey Smith, the "Goddaughter of Soul," who is this year's musical headliner.

And don't forget the New Year's Eve Puppet Parade steps off at 8 p.m., starting at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center before turning right on Sixth Street.

But the ball is the real shining star as Pittsburghers ring in 2024.

"During the day is nothing like seeing it at night when it's sparkling," Parham said. "Looking forward to seeing all the people here and all the smiling faces and all the families just having a great time."