First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.

On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!

Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year.

"Super Excited! You know, 2022, we were sort of coming back to normal… we are ready to roll into 2023 when things are even going to be bigger and better, more gatherings and more events."

This year's event is free and open to everybody, and it has a little something for everyone from magic shows to food trucks, to live music, to an ice maze. There will be a face painting, live graffiti art, a parade, a ball drop and fireworks

And since this is Pittsburgh and we love our fireworks, there will be fireworks at 6pm for those who want to pack it in early with the kids and fireworks at midnight for those who want to stay out late.

The headliner for this year's music show is local R&B and soul artist INEZ, who remembers coming to New Year's Eve downtown as a kid and says she can't believe that she is preforming here now as an adult.

"I wanted to be a producer, so I didn't see myself on the stage that much so, to see this all come full circle in this way, I couldn't have imagined… I couldn't have planned that," INEZ said.

"I feel incredible. I feel seen. I feel honored. I am just happy. I am so excited to perform. It's a dream come true. I feel like it is the pinnacle of coming here… so I am just excited that I get to do it."

Ring in the new year with Team PTL at 10 p.m. on Saturday evening from First Night!