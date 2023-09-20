Watch CBS News
First National Bank on North Side robbed, police investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank on the North Side.

Police say a man, possibly in his 60's, walked up to a cashier at the First National Bank on East North Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

They say he slid her a note and pointed to a dark object in a plastic bag and demanded money.

The man walked out of the bank with cash and started running towards James Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police. 

