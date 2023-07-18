First Lady Dr. Jill Biden set to arrive in Pittsburgh to discuss investments in infrastructure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Pittsburgh today.

The White House says she'll meet with city leaders to talk about investing in the nation's workforce hubs.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Pittsburgh was one of five regions to be selected by the Biden administration to be a workforce hub.

The White House said the city was selected for it's strong growth in advanced manufacturing, including robotics and bio-manufacturing, as well as clean energy.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su will be coming along on the trip.

They're expected to meet with local leaders on efforts to rebuild our region's infrastructure.