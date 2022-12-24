Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: The cold temperatures continue through Christmas

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/24)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/24) 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas, all! We're in for a frigid Christmas Eve forecast with single-digit temperatures and a wind chill advisory through noon Sunday as wind chills will still hover at -15 to -25 through the middle of Christmas Day. 

kdka-fawd-12-24-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

FIRST ALERT: Through the 11 p.m. newscast tonight. Wind chills -15 to -25 overnight with wind chill advisory through noon Sunday.

AWARE: Highs in the teens for Christmas Day and lows in the single digits. Finally starting to break Monday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

pittsburgh-wind-chill-advisory-12-24-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Occasional snow showers, flurries, and blowing snow will ensure a white Christmas for most as we wake up Sunday but no additional accumulation is anticipated through the rest of the weekend.

kdka-christmas-day-forecast-12-24-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

We finally start to break out of the deep freeze Monday with highs topping the 20-degree mark. The warmup continues through the week and highs will soar to unseasonably warm levels by New Year's Eve day into the lower-to-mid 50s. We'll stay dry for the better part of the week before a few rain showers arrive in time for New Year's.

pittsburgh-7-day-12-24-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.