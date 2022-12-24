First Alert Weather: The cold temperatures continue through Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Merry Christmas, all! We're in for a frigid Christmas Eve forecast with single-digit temperatures and a wind chill advisory through noon Sunday as wind chills will still hover at -15 to -25 through the middle of Christmas Day.

FIRST ALERT: Through the 11 p.m. newscast tonight. Wind chills -15 to -25 overnight with wind chill advisory through noon Sunday.

AWARE: Highs in the teens for Christmas Day and lows in the single digits. Finally starting to break Monday.

Occasional snow showers, flurries, and blowing snow will ensure a white Christmas for most as we wake up Sunday but no additional accumulation is anticipated through the rest of the weekend.

We finally start to break out of the deep freeze Monday with highs topping the 20-degree mark. The warmup continues through the week and highs will soar to unseasonably warm levels by New Year's Eve day into the lower-to-mid 50s. We'll stay dry for the better part of the week before a few rain showers arrive in time for New Year's.

