First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a First Alert Weather day so download the weather app and secure or cover your outdoor items.

There will be a quick round of showers and even a stray thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon before we get a break with sunshine. That will allow for a big warm-up with highs above normal in the mid-80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's the last full day of summer and it's certainly going to feel like it.

This evening a cold front will pass bringing strong to severe storms and heavy downpours. Winds could gust over 60 mph; hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out so our team will keep an eye on the radar for any rotation to keep you safe as the system progresses.

When thunderstorms are expected to hit tonight. KDKA Weather Center

Once the cold front moves out, showers will linger through tomorrow, but much cooler weather arrives with highs in the mid-60s.

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 9:03 p.m. tomorrow so the first full day of fall will be Friday with highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny so get out the flannels!

Hourly forecast over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

The weekend looks seasonable with highs in the low 70s and the next chance for showers being Sunday.

7-day forecast, September 21, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!