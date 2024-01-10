First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy today, another big winter system arrives on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Record rainfall was recorded at a number of areas yesterday including the Pittsburgh International Airport where they recorded 1.43 inches of rain.

The old record was 0.9" set in 1998.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today will be another active weather day.

It is a First Alert Weather Day due to morning snow chances, windy conditions, and high river & creek levels.

Snow showers are expected to peak from 8 a.m. through noon with an additional inch of snow expected to fall. There is a winter weather advisory in place for the Laurels and Ridges through 7 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory - Jan. 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Those communities are expected to see between two to four inches of snow with snow lasting into and through the afternoon. Roads are now treated but another slushy commute should be expected today.

Conditions throughout the day - Jan. 10. 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The reason for the active weather is a powerful winter storm system that continues to churn over the upper peninsula of Michigan. The upper low will bring strong and gusty winds our way.

Wind speeds should peak around noon again today. I expect a couple of 40 mph+ wind gusts to be recorded in Pittsburgh.

Wind gust forecast - Jan. 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Finally, while we aren't seeing widespread flooding issues, there are a couple of issues with high river levels this morning.

The main one is at The Point at Allegheny River. River levels are expected to hit just over 18' this evening. At 18' the river goes into the action stage and parts of the Mon Wharf Parking Lot start to flood.

River flooding along the Mon is expected through tomorrow morning so it won't be a long-term issue.

7-day forecast: Jan. 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!