Freezing rain, rain, and a wintry mix coming for our region on Sunday | KDKA First Alert Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday morning has considerably warmer air compared to the last several days across most of our region.

Temperatures along a line from Beaver Falls-Pittsburgh-Greensburg and points southwest are already above freezing just before sunrise, so freezing precipitation will not be a big deal today for most of the Pittsburgh metro and points southwest.

Areas north of Highway 422 toward I-80 and in the Laurel Highlands are still hovering around and just below freezing, so as the precipitation moves in around 8-9 a.m., the onset will consist of a brief period of freezing rain for those locations that could lead to a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.

The places in our area where we could see rain, freezing rain, and wintry mixes. KDKA Weather Center

By early afternoon, the freezing line will have moved north, likely passing the I-80 corridor, but it will still be hung up in the Laurel Highlands, and this is where higher ice accumulations along with some minor snow accumulation (in the highest peaks) will be possible.

Between 0.10" to 0.25" of ice will be possible for portions of Jefferson, Indiana, Somerset, Preston, and Garrett counties along with a couple of inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for 4 a.m. Monday for Somerset County and 7 a.m. Monday for Garrett County.

Precipitation chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

By late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday, most of our area will be well above freezing with lingering areas of rain showers and some drizzle for Monday morning. Warmer air will continue to flow in from the southwest ahead of another disturbance and its associated cold front.

This will result in highs reaching the low to mid-50s by Monday evening. This warm-up will be accompanied by widespread rain that begins Monday afternoon and lasts until just after midnight Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high will occur early in the morning as well with steady and falling temperatures through the rest of the day along with clearing skies.

Low temperatures and precipitation chances in our area tonight KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be dry, but clouds will increase through the day Wednesday with another round of rain showers by afternoon and evening. Some snow is possible to wrap up this event by Thursday morning as the colder air moves in behind the cold front.

High temperatures and precipitation chances on Monday KDKA Weather Center

Expect temperatures to be largely below average for the end of the upcoming week. Another trough of low pressure will swing in from the northwest on Friday bringing another chance for a few snow showers along with another surge of cold air. This cold air will likely stick around through the upcoming weekend and just before Christmas before a warmer pattern sets in.

7-day forecast: December 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

