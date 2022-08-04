First Alert Weather: Heavy rains and storm chances expected Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An active weather pattern has returned to the area and we now have a First Alert Weather Day for today.

We have two things that have me concerned; both big rain totals and straight-line wind storms will be possible today. We already have isolated storms and rain showing up on the radar as of 7 a.m. and the chance for rain is expected to only grow from here.

Rain chances hour-by-hour. KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to the heavy rain potential, the numbers certainly support downpours with any of the storms we see. We have force due to divergent winds aloft.

Think about it like a plastic bottle where you squeeze the bottle and air comes out the opening. Divergent winds aloft mean that winds at the surface rise in order to fill in the void. Lift means that air that may be more unstable than the air around begins to lift and doesn't stop, fueling storm development.

Right now I am fairly confident we will see one or two communities seeing well over an inch of rain. I have less confidence of anyone seeing over 2" but there is still a decent shot of that occurring. While not likely to occur, there is a chance that one or two places top out at more than 3" of rain.

Rain outlook - August 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The other concern is severe weather. Wind storms again will be possible today; they'll fire off ripples in the atmosphere called outflows that were caused by the remnants of old storms. While low, there is still a very real possibility of wind speeds topping 58 mph or greater. Couple this with the heavy rain threat and you are looking at an afternoon that could be really nasty.

While severe weather is something that will peak today, the heat and humidity aren't going away anytime soon.

Rain and storms will be possible throughout the day on Friday.

Right now I don't think a First Alert Day will be needed for Friday.

Saturday is looking mostly dry with just an isolated rain and storm chance.

Sunday will see scattered rain and storms during the afternoon to the evening.

7-Day Forecast - August 4, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

