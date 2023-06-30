Watch CBS News
Firework safety: Medical professionals bracing for week of injuries

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire officials and medical personnel are bracing for a week of fireworks injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks in the United States are more powerful than ever. The advice, as always, is to use your head before you break out the lighter.

"With fireworks, we really worry about traumatic injuries," UPMC's Michele Buraczwski said.

The study from the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates 10,200 Americans visited the emergency room with firework-related injuries last year. Eleven people died from fireworks.

"Never allow young children to handle fireworks," Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Bell said Friday.

When it comes to sparklers, keep an eye on the little ones.

"Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and children have received severe burns from dropping them on their feet," Bell said. 

The same study shows the weeks before and after July 4 are when 73 percent of the injuries happen. Traumatic amputations and severe burns are not the only problems with fireworks. 

"Somebody setting off fireworks," Bell said, "one goes up and it doesn't fully go out. It ignites somebody's roof and they go to bed and at 3 a.m. we get a call for a house fire."

Finally, experts say don't use fireworks if you are under the influence and always have a bucket of water and hose nearby just in case.

June 30, 2023

