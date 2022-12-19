Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters rush to Dog Gone Bar & Grill in Ellwood City

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at a popular Lawrence County bar overnight.

Flames ripped through the Dog Gone Bar and Grill along First Street in Ellwood City just after midight.

Part of the building was completely burned out.

img-4354.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The business was closed at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 3:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.