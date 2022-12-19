Firefighters rush to Dog Gone Bar & Grill in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at a popular Lawrence County bar overnight.

Flames ripped through the Dog Gone Bar and Grill along First Street in Ellwood City just after midight.

Part of the building was completely burned out.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The business was closed at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.