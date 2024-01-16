Firefighters help rescue pet duck in Union Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Union Township came to the rescue, helping save a pet duck on Monday.
The Elrama Volunteeer Fire company shared photos of the rescue on social media.
They say the duck was stuck in some ice on a pond, but they were able to get it to safety.
Jefferson Hills Fire Rescue and Southeast Regional EMS also helped with the rescue.
