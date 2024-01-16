Firefighters help rescue pet duck in Union Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Union Township came to the rescue, helping save a pet duck on Monday.

The Elrama Volunteeer Fire company shared photos of the rescue on social media.

Not to often you get a call to rescue a duck..Great job to all involved. Thanks to Jefferson Hills Fire Recue and South East EMS for.their assistance. Posted by Elrama Vol. Fire Co. of Union Township on Monday, January 15, 2024

They say the duck was stuck in some ice on a pond, but they were able to get it to safety.

Jefferson Hills Fire Rescue and Southeast Regional EMS also helped with the rescue.