Firefighters, EMS rescue victim from vehicle accident in Carrick
CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in Carrick after getting reports that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers then located a driver who was trapped inside a truck, per a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety. EMS and fire crews were able to extract the lone victim, a male, from the truck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the release added.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.