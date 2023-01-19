Watch CBS News
Firefighters, EMS rescue victim from vehicle accident in Carrick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded to Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in Carrick after getting reports that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety

Officers then located a driver who was trapped inside a truck, per a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety. EMS and fire crews were able to extract the lone victim, a male, from the truck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the release added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on January 18, 2023

