Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood
Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters worked this morning to extinguish flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood.

Flames poured out of an apartment complex along Oregon Street just a short time ago.

img-4185.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Big, black plumes of smoke filled the night sky as crews raced to contain the flames. No injuries were reported at the last check with officials.

The fire now leaves six people without a home.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.