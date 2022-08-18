Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 4 people injured when fire rips through building in Rochester

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least four people have been injured in an early morning fire in Beaver County.

Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to battle massive flames at an antique store along Brighton Avenue in Rochester. 

The fire chief tells KDKA that a man and his dog escaped the flames. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three firefighters are being treated for minor injuries. 

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 4:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.