At least 4 people injured when fire rips through building in Rochester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least four people have been injured in an early morning fire in Beaver County.
Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to battle massive flames at an antique store along Brighton Avenue in Rochester.
The fire chief tells KDKA that a man and his dog escaped the flames. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Three firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.
It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
