At least 4 people injured when fire rips through building in Rochester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- At least four people have been injured in an early morning fire in Beaver County.

Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to battle massive flames at an antique store along Brighton Avenue in Rochester.

Big fire in Rochester, Beaver Co. pic.twitter.com/DJ4gDc0pgt — Scott Danka (@ScottDanka) August 18, 2022

The fire chief tells KDKA that a man and his dog escaped the flames. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three firefighters are being treated for minor injuries.

Crews are using a drone to track any hotspots that are still fuming inside of the building. Whenever one pops up it’s relayed to crews and they tackle that area as fast as possible. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/itIyXM9mU9 — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) August 18, 2022

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.

