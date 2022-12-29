Firefighters battle fire at the Knights Inn in Greensburg

SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Firefighters battled a fire in Greensburg at the Knights Inn in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

According to KDKA reporter Ross Guidotti, the fire is now contained. The fire broke out at approx. 11 a.m. A center unit in the building is what reportedly caught fire. It quickly spread to two other units. There's smoke damage on the other side of the unit.

At one point, the fire was going through the roof and was fully-involved. KDKA also learned everybody was able to get out.

"Fortunately, a lot of people are off because of the holiday, so we had a good bit of manpower right away. We also had mutual aid units arrive quickly. Police got here fast and we were able to get everyone out fast," said Matt White, Chief of South Greensburg Fire Department.

