Firefighter rushed to the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EMLEMTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while on a call on Saturday. 

The Emlenton Fire Department in Clarion County said firefighter Tim Kriebel suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while in Ashland Township. 

He was rushed to the hospital. 

At last check, he is in the ICU in stable condition. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 9:29 AM

