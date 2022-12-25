Firefighter rushed to the hospital after sudden cardiac arrest

Firefighter rushed to the hospital

Firefighter rushed to the hospital

Firefighter rushed to the hospital

EMLEMTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while on a call on Saturday.

The Emlenton Fire Department in Clarion County said firefighter Tim Kriebel suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while in Ashland Township.

He was rushed to the hospital.

At last check, he is in the ICU in stable condition.