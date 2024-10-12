Storage barn catches fire at Westmoreland Equestrian Center

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A storage barn near the Westmoreland Equestrian Center in Westmoreland County caught fire on Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. No people or animals were injured due to the fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Ben Rudd.

Video showed flames fully engulfing the structure at the equestrian center.

UPDATE: Video shows a large fire at an equestrian center outside Greensburg in Westmoreland County.



Fire crews were facing difficulty at the scene because of the large number of hay bales in the storage barn that caught fire, Deputy Fire Chief Rudd added.

"We have a lot of smoldering debris. This is like a storage-type barn. There's a lot of hay, about 300 circle bales of hay, and any time fire gets in there, it's going to smolder for a long time. We'll continue to try to pull it apart using both tools and machinery, but also applying water to it as much as we can."

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.