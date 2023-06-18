Fire that destroyed veteran's home shuttle bus under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local veteran's home is reporting its fellowship shuttle bus that caught fire this week was arson.

Pittsburgh police say the van went up in flames early Friday morning on Pride Street in the city's Uptown neighborhood. Shepherd's Heart Fellowship and Veterans Home owns the shuttle and says the fire not only destroyed it but says flames also damaged its building, including three offices where veterans receive rehabilitation.

The organization helps veterans who are experiencing homelessness and may have PTSD, substance abuse issues, or mental illness and those who are disabled.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.