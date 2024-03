Fire tears through New Kensington home

Fire tears through New Kensington home

Fire tears through New Kensington home

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews in Westmoreland County were called to a home in New Kensington early Sunday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the scene on Fourth Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show flames coming from a second-story window. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

Submitted / Gordon Braun

Submitted / Gordon Braun

A cause is now under investigation.