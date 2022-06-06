Watch CBS News
Fire tears through home in Bethel Park

By Garrett Behanna

Bethel Park home damaged by fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a fire in Bethel Park.

The fire started just after 6:30 this morning along Oak Street.

Neighbors said they heard the calls for help and looked to see what was going on.

"I called 911. One of the neighbors came running down the street with a ladder to get the lady out of the house," a resident said.

Plumes of dark, black smoke could be seen from the street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

