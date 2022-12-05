Fire spreads to three vacant homes in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- Massive flames devoured one building and spread to two others in McKees Rocks on Sunday.

Crews at the scene battled the blaze for several hours.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning along Olivia Street.

Siding was melted and one vehicle was gutted, as crews say the fire damaged three vacant buildings, turning one to nothing but a pile of ash and charred debris.

Neighbors say that at one time, the aggressive flames threatened even more property, including Becker's Cafe.

It's still unclear what sparked the flames, but officials tell KDKA that the fire marshal was called to investigate.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.