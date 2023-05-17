Fire breaks out at site of deadly North Side mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fire broke out Wednesday in the building that was the scene of a deadly mass shooting on the North Side last year.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Madison Avenue around noon, putting out hotspots. They were called to the house around 10 a.m.

The man who lived in the building said he was smoking a cigarette when the fire started. He said he placed the cigarette in the ashtray and stepped away for just a minute. He said when he came back, he saw a ball of smoke.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

Multiple people were injured and two people were killed during a large party at the Airbnb on Easter morning a year ago.

The man who lived there said he's been renting the second and third floor apartment since December.

He said he couldn't get to his phone to call and flagged over a driver to call 911. He said after about 25 minutes, firefighters also rescued his dog.

No one was living on the bottom floor.

There's been no word on the official cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.