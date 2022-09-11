Watch CBS News
Fire rips through restaurant in Donegal

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DONEGAL, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Donegal just before 4 AM this morning.

The Darlington Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Chestnut Ridge Fire Department, worked together to put out a fire at the Tall Cedars restaurant in Donegal.

Fire companies responded from within the county as well, the Darlington VFD said on Facebook. Several Darlington firefighters responded by assisting with engine tankers and foam trucks, the Facebook statement added. 

The scene was cleared by approximately 9 AM.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 7:12 PM

