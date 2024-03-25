Fire in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood injures woman, kills dog

One person injured in house fire along Rinne St in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was injured and one of her dogs died after a fire in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood on Monday.

The fire broke out at a home on Rinne Street around 10:30 a.m. and became a two-alarm fire.

A woman was inside and made it out. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were also four dogs inside, and while three escaped the flames, a fourth dog, a beagle, died.

The fire spread to another home, but firefighters were eventually able to contain the blaze. Extensive damage could be seen to the back of the home that first caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

