Fire at McKeesport high-rise forces evacuation
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A fire forced residents from a high-rise in McKeesport on Friday.
The fire chief confirmed a mattress fire started on the seventh floor of McKeesport Towers on Sixth Street around 2:40 p.m.
A resident there said the entire building is being evacuated.
Police and firefighters have been loading tenants onto buses and taking them a short distance away to cool off and get pizza.
One woman in a wheelchair said she was worried about how she was going to get out, but a firefighter escorted her to an elevator.
There have been injuries reported but it's unclear how many or how severe.
