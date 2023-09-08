Watch CBS News
Fire at McKeesport high-rise forces evacuation

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A fire forced residents from a high-rise in McKeesport on Friday.

The fire chief confirmed a mattress fire started on the seventh floor of McKeesport Towers on Sixth Street around 2:40 p.m. 

A resident there said the entire building is being evacuated.

Police and firefighters have been loading tenants onto buses and taking them a short distance away to cool off and get pizza. 

One woman in a wheelchair said she was worried about how she was going to get out, but a firefighter escorted her to an elevator. 

There have been injuries reported but it's unclear how many or how severe.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

