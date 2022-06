Crews respond to fire in Crescent Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire in Crescent Township on Tuesday night.

Crews respond to a fire at the Iron City Express building on May 31, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The Iron City Express building on Main Street caught on fire after a vehicle inside went up in flames, according to Allegheny 911.

Police, fire and EMS all responded. The fire started just before 10 p.m. There were no reported injuries.