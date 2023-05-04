Fire at Duquesne apartment building causes roof to cave in

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A fire ripped through an apartment building in Duquesne on Thursday, causing the roof to fall in.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. along Duquesne Place Drive. The Red Cross said 20 units at the Hilltop Parkview Manor Apartments are impacted.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The Red Cross opened a respite center for displaced residents at the First Presbyterian Church on Duquesne Boulevard. A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus will take residents to the center, which will serve as a place where they can warm up and get food and information.

The fire marshal was at the scene. There was no word on what caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross said anyone who needs help can call 1-800-733-2767.