Fire crews respond to fire at Synthomer Chemical plant in West Elizabeth

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple crews were called to Synthomer Chemical in West Elizabeth for reports of a fire at the plant on Sunday.

The Allegheny County Fire Chief says a large oil pump caught fire near an ammonia tank.

Crews worked quickly to monitor and put out the flames and said there was no danger to the surrounding community.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:42 PM EST

