Fire crews respond to fire at Synthomer Chemical plant in West Elizabeth

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple crews were called to Synthomer Chemical in West Elizabeth for reports of a fire at the plant on Sunday.

The Allegheny County Fire Chief says a large oil pump caught fire near an ammonia tank.

Crews worked quickly to monitor and put out the flames and said there was no danger to the surrounding community.

