Fire crews believe bolt of lightning caused house fire in northern Allegheny County

By Patrick Damp

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Homeowners and first responders believe a house fire in Pine Township may have been started due to a bolt of lightning. 

Fire crews were called to the home on McFadden Drive around 4 p.m. on Saturday as the fire broke out. 

They said that the fire was contained to the second story of the home and only in two rooms. 

It's believed the fire started because of where the house is located. 

"Where this house is sitting it's on the highest part of the elevation here, and with the lightning strikes hitting we believe that since it was on the high part of the hill that's where it got struck," said Wexford Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Jacob Ballard. 

No injuries were reported in the fire as everyone was able to get out safely, but firefighters did rescue three cats from the home. 

First published on May 26, 2024 / 8:03 AM EDT

