Fire breaks out at West Mifflin scrap metal plant

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Fire crews have responded to a fire causing a large amount of smoke in West Mifflin.

The fire happened at Tube City IMS which houses scrap metals.

Most of the fire has been extinguished and there is no word of any injuries.

