Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out at abandoned school in Washington County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire broke out at an abandoned school in Washington County.

Fire officials were called to the site of the vacant Granville Elementary School in the California borough just before 7 p.m. Saturday to respond to a commercial structure fire. At least eight fire agencies were called in to battle the flames that engulfed a large portion of the building.

washco-fire-permission-to-use.jpg
Submitted / Greg Flick
thumbnail-image.jpg
Submitted

The incident is not endangering homes or people in the area. The building sits on a single street leading back to the building itself.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but no injuries or road closures have been reported.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.