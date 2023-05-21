Fire breaks out at abandoned school in Washington County

COAL CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire broke out at an abandoned school in Washington County.

Fire officials were called to the site of the vacant Granville Elementary School in the California borough just before 7 p.m. Saturday to respond to a commercial structure fire. At least eight fire agencies were called in to battle the flames that engulfed a large portion of the building.

Submitted / Greg Flick

Submitted

The incident is not endangering homes or people in the area. The building sits on a single street leading back to the building itself.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but no injuries or road closures have been reported.