Ordinance proposing fine for roaming livestock voted down by Adams Township leaders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adams Township will not fine farmers for roaming livestock.

Leaders voted down an ordinance proposing fines for roaming livestock on Monday.

The proposal came after a herd of cattle found its way into a Mars neighborhood. Those who live in the neighborhood told KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish on Dec. 7 that it's been an ongoing problem for months.

Donna Pahel and her mother said they had seen the herd since the summer.

"My mulch beds were all torn up and the shrubbery, they were sampling them to see what they could eat there and there was dirt and mulch all over the porch and so forth. And as you might imagine there are quite a few piles of poop out there too," Pahel told KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish on Dec. 7.

The farmer said he hired crews to repair the broken fencing that allowed the cattle to roam.