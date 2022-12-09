Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.

25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game.

According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.

Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.

After searching records, wardens learned that Noble did not have an archery license for 2022 season and did not have doe tags for the 2021 season.

Wardens then went to Noble's home in Findlay Township to interview him, and while approaching the home, they saw a buck head mounted on the side of the building.

While being interviewed by wardens, Noble confessed to shooting at the buck last month, saying that it took place in Gibsonia.

When asked about the buck mounted on the side of the home, Noble told wardens he shot that one earlier in the year in Hopewell Township.

Game wardens say this buck was protected with 3 antlers on one side and 2 on the other, adding that he shot this deer during the archery season, and that he did not have an archery permit.

Noble was unable to provide his hunting license to wardens, saying that it was in his wallet at his job site, but provided a written statement, saying that he shot a buck in Gibsonia that he didn't recover and shot another in Hopewell Township.

Wardens then asked Noble about the photos that were posted on Facebook. He said that the buck was killed during rifle season and the doe were killed he and his friend in Beaver County.

Wardens seized the buck head that was mounted on the side of the home. They later returned and seized Noble's hunting license and several deer tags.

When asked by wardens where the antlers were from the 2021 buck that he killed were, he said they were at a taxidermy shop, but didn't remember the name. The phone number for the shop was provided, which led wardens to a shop in Elizabeth, where they went and seized the buck.

Noble is set to have a preliminary hearing before a judge in March.