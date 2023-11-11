Watch CBS News
Findlay Township police searching for missing 17-year-old Brittany Williams

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Findlay Township Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Brittany Williams, 17, was last seen in West Pines, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Converse shoes, possibly carrying a black backpack, police said.

Williams is described as 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, with long, braided hair. She is possibly heading to Green Tree, McKees Rocks or the  Crafton area.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call (724) 695-1300 or contact your local police department.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 8:48 PM EST

