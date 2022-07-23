Findlay Township police remind residents to lock cars, protect valuables
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Findlay Township police are advising residents to lock their cars.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote it's seeing an uptick in thefts from cars. One person caught on a surveillance camera is deemed as a suspect.
The department said at least three guns have been stolen. One was dropped and found by children in the area.
