Watch CBS News
Local News

Findlay Township police remind residents to lock cars, protect valuables

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Township police remind residents to lock cars
Findlay Township police remind residents to lock cars 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Findlay Township police are advising residents to lock their cars.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote it's seeing an uptick in thefts from cars. One person caught on a surveillance camera is deemed as a suspect.

The department said at least three guns have been stolen. One was dropped and found by children in the area.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 3:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.