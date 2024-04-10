Here's what to do if you find a baby bird out of its nest, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania

Maple Madness with Boaz and the Audubon Society of Western PA

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Spring is here, and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is sharing tips for what to do if you find a baby bird outside of its nest.

Because of a mild spring, birds in the Pittsburgh area are beginning to make nests, the local Audubon Society said, and over the next few months, you may find a baby bird on the ground.

The goal is to make sure the bird stays with its parents, experts say. When possible, the Audubon Society asks people to just leave the bird alone.

"That first flight doesn't always go smoothly—and a bird doesn't know how to fly until it gives it a try. A bird may flutter to the ground during its first flight. Parents are usually in the area and ready to help them if needed," the Audubon Society says.

If a bird appears to be in danger -- like if it's in direct sun or exposed to predators -- move it into a nearby bush or shrub where the parents can easily find it.

You may have heard that a mother bird will abandon a chick that has been handled by humans, but the Audubon Society says that isn't true. If you move a baby bird to safety, its parents will continue to care for it.

If you find a bird, or any wildlife, with visible injuries, contact a licensed rehabilitator. But there's no need to call a rehab center for a bird that has fallen out of its nest, experts say. Just leave it alone or if it's in danger, move it to a safe space.