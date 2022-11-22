Find great holiday shopping deals in Mercer County

Content sponsored by Visit Mercer County PA.

Located in Northwestern, Pennsylvania, Mercer County offers visitors from the western part of the state, as well as eastern Ohio, southwestern New York, and Ontario, Canada, diverse shopping destinations accompanied by small-town charm. Another perk of shopping in Mercer County is there is no sales tax on most clothing and shoes, offering amazing value to shoppers that are seeking the top gift items of the season.

There are several shopping destinations throughout Mercer County including popular destinations such as Grove City Premium Outlets, Wendell August Forge, Kraynak's, and more!

Grove City Premium Outlets

Grove City Premium Outlets Mercer County CVB

Shoppers seeking great deals on name-brand items, travel from Cleveland, Erie, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Toronto and beyond, to Grove City Premium Outlets for great deals. Shoppers will find deep discounts on clothing, housewares, shoes, health and beauty, specialty gifts, decor, jewelry and more.

Every year Grove City Outlets welcomes about 6 million shoppers to its single-floor, open-air outlet mall. Located right off Interstate 79 and three miles from I-80, the Outlets feature over 120 stores with destination shops that include Calvin Klein, Coach, J. Crew Factory, Kate Spade New York, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Nike Outlet.

"Our holiday shoppers come looking to power shop and save. Most of our loyal shoppers are savvy moms who drive a distance to spend the day to shop with us and find savings since they tend to shop for their entire extended families," said Michele R. Czerwinski, the director of marketing and business development for the Outlets.

The annual Thanksgiving Weekend Sale starts at 6:00 a.m. on November 25. The outlet is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, amazing bargains are offered every day.

Grove City Premium Outlets are located at 1911 Leesburg Grove City Rd, Grove City, PA 16127. For more information, including expanded shopping hours, call 724-748-4770 or go to www.premiumoutlets.com/grovecity.

Wendell August Forge

For unique, heirloom-quality gift items, Wendell August Forge is a great stop to make during your Mercer County holiday experience. The Forge was founded in 1923 and is the largest and oldest in the United States. It also remains one of the most recognizable metal giftware companies in the United States.

Wendell August Forge Mercer County CVB

Using hand and hammer, artisans craft beautiful heirloom gifts for weddings, baby showers, Christmas, and all of life's special moments. They are known for creating the most unique ornaments in the world, adorned with stunning Swarovski crystals.

Their Grove City, Pa. flagship retail store features hand-crafted gifts that can't be found anywhere else, making it the best place to search for unique Christmas and holiday presents!

Store hours are Monday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

Wendell August Forge, Flagship Store is located at 2074 Leesburg-Grove City Road in Grove City, PA on Route 208, (1/2 mile west of the Grove City Premium Outlets). Visit their website at http://www.wendellaugust.com.

Kraynak's

Kraynak's Mercer County CVB

Kraynak's is a unique and spectacular experience for Christmas shopping! This family-owned business, which started in 1961, features Santa's Christmasland, an indoor, 300-foot-long lane, with over 70 decorated trees, and a variety of themes. From traditional winter themes with snowmen and penguins to religious and nativity décor. The path also features life-like animated figures, festive music, and a fresh display each year, transporting you to the North Pole! Visitors can view the display from September 10th through December 31st each year.

Kraynak's also features more than two acres of greenhouses displaying a full line of Christmas decorations. Their toy department includes Lionel trains, Lego and Playmobil, Breyer horses, and Melissa & Doug toys. They also have a sports department that sells NFL ornaments and decorations. The gift department is also packed with sweaters, scarves, accessories, and Christmas jewelry. There's even a 40-foot section of simple and challenging puzzles. Kraynak's has it all for your Christmas shopping needs!

The main store hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kraynak's is located at 2525 East State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. Visit their website at http://www.kraynaks.com.

Boutique Shopping

Joden Jewelers

Joden Jewelers Mercer County CVB

Looking for a sparkling gift of diamonds or gold this holiday season? Joden Jewelers offers some of the finest antique, estate, and modern jewelry! From exquisite engagement rings to necklaces, earrings, and antique offerings, they have a beautiful gift for that special person on your list.

Joden Jewelers is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Sunday.

Joden Jewelers is located at 144 South Broad Street, Grove City, PA 16127.

Trendy

For stylish pieces, accessories, and handbags, Trendy is your one-stop shop! Trendy is constantly changing their selections to accommodate the new styles of the season. They select every design by hand with care to ensure you find the latest trendy styles to enjoy!

Store hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Monday

Trendy is located at 3640 East State Street Hermitage, PA 16148.

Diane's Boutique

If you are looking for eye-catching clothing for that fashionista, look no further than Diane's Boutique! Browse through stylish micro prints and dreamy nature-inspired patterns as well as classic floral prints! With feminine styles and delicate blooming details, you're likely to find a great gift!

Store hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

Diane's Boutique is located at 2944 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148

The Winner

The Winner Mercer County CVB

Looking for the latest in petite, missy, and women's fashions? The Winner boasts four floors of savings on the latest fashions and accessories, you're sure to find the clothes you need for a stylish gift!

The Winner offers styles that are perfect for bridal, homecoming, and other special events! They offer a wide selection of styles from top brands such as Frank Lyman, Joseph Ribkoff, Keren Hart, Ethyl Clothing, and Picadilly Clothing.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winner is located at 32 W State St. Sharon, PA 16146.

For the Home

Thyme In Your Kitchen

Thyme In Your Kitchen Mercer County CVB

For those with a chef or a kitchen wiz in their life, you'll find the perfect gift for them at Thyme in Your Kitchen. This culinary boutique offers high-quality dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen accessories, and artisan-made gifts. Gift certificates are also available and make a great gift for a loved one who has moved into a new home and needs to stock up their kitchen this holiday season.

Thyme in Your Kitchen is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Thyme in Your Kitchen is located at 79 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food & Kitchen Shoppe

The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food Kitchen Shoppe Mercer County CVB

Another great place to shop for the cook in your life is The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food Kitchen Shoppe. While browsing, you'll find a variety of top-quality equipment and ingredients for your loved one! This shop was created to serve as the top place for foodies, making it a great and enjoyable place to shop for quality gifts! Browse through their Scottish specialty foods, imported balsamic vinegar and olive oil, varieties of teas, soup and dip mixes, appliances, cookware, gadgets, and more.

Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Closed Sunday.

Lisa's General Store

If you're looking for great bargains and a fun shopping experience, check out Lisa's General Store! They offer a large indoor marketplace that is full of variety. From concrete statues to antique pieces, books, and more, you'll find a variety of treasures at Lisa's that are perfect for the loved ones on your shopping list!

Lisa's General Store is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lisa's General Store is located at 100 Hadley Road, Suite 12, Greenville, PA 16125.

