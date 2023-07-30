Watch CBS News
Local News

Final OpenStreetsPGH happening today, goes through Oakland and Bloomfield

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Final OpenStreetsPGH set for Sunday
Final OpenStreetsPGH set for Sunday 00:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is your last chance to run, bike, or play in the streets of Pittsburgh as it's the final installment of OpenStreetsPGH this summer. 

No cars are allowed along a three-mile stretch of roads which allows participants the chance to experience local neighborhoods in a brand new way. 

For today's event, they're introducing a new route that begins in Oakland, taking participants past Schenley Plaza and the University of Pittsburgh campus, and up into Bloomfield. 

There will be plenty of things to do along the route including activity stations, performers, and local businesses setting up shop. 

It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

You can get the full rundown and closures at this link

First published on July 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.