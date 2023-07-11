Final beam for new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal set
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A key milestone has been reached in the construction of the new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The final steel beam was set early Tuesday. Regional leaders, airport staff, and construction workers all signed the beam before it was lifted onto what will become the roof of the terminal.
The $1.4 billion construction project is expected to be finished in 2025.
